NASDAQ:ISRG Long Term Investor Should Act: Update on Lawsuit Against Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- A judge has denied Intuitive Surgical’s request to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges that the surgical robots marker marketed the devices to doctors without providing adequate training. Meanwhile an investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers is ongoing.



The lawsuit was filed over the death of a patient operated on via Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical system. The judge said that Washington’s product liability laws require medical device makers to properly train physicians who buy their products. Since 2011 over 10 cases have been filed against Intuitive Surgical, Inc.



The investigation for current long-term investors in NASDAQ:ISRG shares by a law firm concerns whether certain Intuitive Surgical officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls and possibly misstating the company's financial results.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $1.05 billion in 2009 to over $2.17 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income increased from $232.61 million in 2009 to $656.60 million in 2012.



Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) grew from as low as $90.96 per share in February 2009 to as high as $588.28 in May 2012.



On April 1, 2013, NASDAQ:ISRG shares closed at $484.58 per share.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



