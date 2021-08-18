NASDAQ:ITRM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Iterum Therapeutics Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Iterum Therapeutics plc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021.



Ireland based Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. In November 2020, Iterum Therapeutics plc submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uUTIs in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen (the "sulopenem NDA").



On July 1, 2021, Iterum Therapeutics plc issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [FDA] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem NDA], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time." The press release further stated that "[n]o details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review."



Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) declined from $2.13 per share on June 24, 2021, to $0.63 per share on July 26, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone, that accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form, that Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



