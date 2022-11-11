NASDAQ:IVVD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Invivyd, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2022 -- Certain directors of Invivyd, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Invivyd, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD



On or around August 10, 2021, Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 20.9 million shares for $17.00.



Since the IPO shares of Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) declined to as low as $2.93 per share on September 23, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.