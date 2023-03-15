NASDAQ:IVVD Investor Notice: Deadline on April 3, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Invivyd, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on April 3, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) over alleged securities laws violations by Invivyd, Inc f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 3, 2023. NASDAQ: IVVD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) common shares between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.



Those who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



