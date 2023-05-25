NASDAQ:IVVD Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Invivyd, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Invivyd, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: IVVD stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Invivyd, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IVVD stocks, concerns whether certain Invivyd, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.



Those who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.