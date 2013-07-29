NASDAQ:JAKK Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) between February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:JAKK shares prior to February 2013 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: Sept. 23, 2013. NASDAQ:JAKK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) common stock during the period February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013, that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported that its total annual Revenue declined from $677.75 million in 2011 to $666.76 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $8.47 million in 2011 decreased to a Net Loss o $104.80 million in 2012.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) declined from $21.04 per share in April 2011 to $11.87 per share in November 2012.



On July 17, 2013, after the market closed, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported results for the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2013. Among other things, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. revised its 2013 guidance and announced that due to business conditions, it has suspended its quarterly dividend, which it will re-evaluate upon a return to profitability.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) dropped from $11.48 per share on July 17, 2013, to $6.06 per share on July 25, 2013.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) between February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:JAKK shares prior to February 2013 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com