NASDAQ:JCOM Investor Notice: Deadline on September 8, 2020 in Lawsuit Against J2 Global, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 8, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM).



Investors who purchased shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 8, 2020. NASDAQ: JCOM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) common shares between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions, that several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



