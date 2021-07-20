NASDAQ:JRVR Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by James River Group Holdings, Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by James River Group Holdings, Ltd.



In 2014, James River ramped up its Commercial Auto Division by underwriting a new type of insurance policy that covered Rasier LLC ("Rasier"), a subsidiary of the ride-sharing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (together with Rasier, "Uber").



In 2014, James River ramped up its Commercial Auto Division by underwriting a new type of insurance policy that covered Rasier LLC ("Rasier"), a subsidiary of the ride-sharing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (together with Rasier, "Uber").



On October 8, 2019, after-market, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. As a result, James River Group Holdings, Ltd incurred a "[p]re-tax, adverse development" charge of up to $60 million for the third quarter of 2019.



Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) declined $52.18 per share on September 23, 2019 to as low as $36.42 per share on October 15, 2019.



Then, on May 5, 2021, James River Group Holdings, Ltd disclosed an additional $170 million "unfavorable development" charge as a result of a re-assessment of expected payouts on claims related to a "previously canceled account" that had been in runoff since 2019. As a result, the next day, James River also announced that it would price its previously announced underwritten public stock offering at $31 per share—representing a 33% discount from the Company's closing stock price on the previous day.



Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) declined to as low as $30.75 per share on May 6, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose that James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies, that James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims, that as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



