NASDAQ:JRVR Long-Term Investor Notice: Investigation Announced Concerning Potential Wrongdoing at James River Group Holdings, Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2021 -- Certain directors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: JRVR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: JRVR stocks, concerns whether certain James River Group Holdings, Ltd directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies, that James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims, that as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



