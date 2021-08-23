NASDAQ:JRVR Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 7, 2021 in Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 7, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR).



Investors who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 7, 2021. NASDAQ: JRVR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) common shares between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose that James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies, that James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims, that as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



