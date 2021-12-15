NASDAQ:JYNT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at the Joint Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- Certain directors of The Joint Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain The Joint Corp directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Scottsdale, AZ based The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The Joint Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $48.45 million in 2019 to $58.68 million in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $3.32 million in 2019 to $5.49 million in 2020.



On October 7, 2021, market analyst The Bear Cave issued a report alleging problems at The Joint Corp. alleging that the franchisor of chiropractic clinics has been re-acquiring struggling clinics, may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to franchises, and has been overbilling customers.



Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) declined from $100.35 per share to $63.19 per share on December 14, 2021,



