NASDAQ:KDNY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Seattle, WA based Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $51.62 million in 2021 to $6.12 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $102.93 million in 2021 to $187.86 million in 2022.



On May 16, 2023, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging that Chinook's lead product candidate, atrasentan, "has been shown to be harmful to patients' cardiovascular health," and that "AbbVie and Chinook seem to have systemically manipulated research findings and presentation on atrasentan to obscure these trial results."



Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) declined from $23.40 per share on May 12, 2023, to as low as $19.20 per share on May 16, 2023.



