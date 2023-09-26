NASDAQ:KITT Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- Certain directors of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Nauticus Robotics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Webster, TX based Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $8.59 million in 2021 to $11.43 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $15.12 million in 2021 to $28.26 million in 2022.



Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) declined from $13 per share in September 2022, to $1.70 per share in May 2023.



