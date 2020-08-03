NASDAQ:KNDI Investor Notice: Deadline on August 10th in Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 10, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI).



Investors who purchased shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 10, 2020. NASDAQ: KNDI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) common shares between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain areas in the Company's previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment, that in turn, the Company lacked effective controls over financial reporting, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



