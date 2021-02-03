NASDAQ:KNDI Investor Notice: Deadline on February 9, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 9, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI).



Investors who purchased shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 9, 2021. NASDAQ: KNDI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) common shares between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi, that the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



