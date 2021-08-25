NASDAQ:KPLT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Katapult Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Katapult Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Plano, TX based Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States.



Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) went public in November 2019 and raised $250 million in its initial public offering ("IPO").



On August 9, 2021, Katapult Holdings, Inc. announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss was $8.1 million, down from $5.1 million of net income in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.5 million, down 70.4% from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) declined from $19.50 per share in Faburary 2021, to as low as $3.10 per share on August 16, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.