NASDAQ:KRBP Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: KRBP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: KRBP stocks, concerns whether certain Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that the FDA had, prior to the filing of the Registration Statement and Prospectus, imposed a clinical hold, and in fact, contained statements indicating that it had not. Given that the Offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.



