NASDAQ:KRKR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at 36Kr Holdings Inc.

An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at 36Kr Holdings Inc.



On or about November 8, 2019, 36Kr sold about 1.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14.50 a share raising nearly $20.5 million in new capital.



36Kr Holdings Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 299.09 million CNY in 2018 to 655.60 million CNY in 2019 and that its Net Income of 40.51 million CNY in 2018 turned into a Net Loss of 25.75 million CNY in 2019.



Since the IPO, shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) declined to as low as $3.21 per share in late July 2020.



