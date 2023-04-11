NASDAQ:KRNT Investor Alert: Deadline on April 17, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Kornit Digital Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 17, 2023, in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT).



Investors who purchased shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 17, 2023. NASDAQ: KRNT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) common shares between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022, the Defendants repeatedly touted the competitive advantages provided by Kornit's technology and assured investors that the Company faced virtually no meaningful competition in the "direct-to-garment" printing market, that the Defendants also assured investors that there was strong demand for Kornit's digital printing systems and consumable products, such as textile inks, as well as for the services the Company provides customers to maintain and manage its digital printers, and to manage customer workflow,t hat the Defendants further assured investors that the strong demand for the Company's products and services would enable Kornit Digital Ltd. to maintain its existing customer base and attract new customers that would limit the risks associated with a substantial portion of its revenues being concentrated among a small number of large customers, that the Defendants knew, or at a minimum, recklessly disregarded, that the Company's digital printing business was plagued by severe quality control problems and customer service deficiencies, that those problems and deficiencies caused Kornit Digital Ltd. to cede market share to competitors, which, in turn, led to a decrease in the Company's revenue as customers went elsewhere for their digital printing needs, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, Kornit ordinary shares traded at artificially inflated prices between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022.



