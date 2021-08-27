NASDAQ:KVSB Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors.



Investors who purchased shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Menlo Park, CA based Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.



On February 12, 2021, it was announced that Khosla Ventures Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by Khosla Ventures targeting proprietary tech with large market opportunities, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering (IPO).



Then, on July 6, 2021, it was reported that Nextdoor Inc. is set to go public as the neighborhood network company announced a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, in a deal that values the combined company at about $4.3 billion.



After the merger closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nextdoor will be listed under the ticker symbol "KIND."



Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB) closed on August 26, 2021, at $9.95 per share.



