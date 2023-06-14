NASDAQ:LAZR Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Luminar Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Luminar Technologies, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Orlando, FL based Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.



Luminar Technologies, Inc. purports to develop, inter alia, photonic integrated circuits ("PICs")—a type of chip that contains photonic components, as opposed to merely electronic components—for its semiconductor products. PICs are an important component of light detection and ranging ("LIDAR") technologies, which have become useful for a variety of industries, including the automotive industry in which Luminar operates. LIDAR technology has become particularly useful in the development of autonomous vehicles. Accordingly, the development of sleeker, simpler, and smaller LIDAR components, including PICs, has become a core focus for managing costs and economies of scale in the mass production of these technologies.



In February 2023, Luminar Technologies, Inc. held its "Luminar Day" investor conference. In discussing the Company's chip strategy as part of the event, Luminar displayed an image of its purported PIC technology, which was elegant, simple in design, and appeared poised for driving economies of scale and cost reduction in the industry.



On or around March 17, 2023, media sources reported, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar Technologies, Inc. of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar Technologies, Inc. displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website.



Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) declined from $10.55 per share on March 6, 2023, to as low as $5.45 per share on April 10, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's PIC to market the Company's own products and capabilities, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action, and that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation.



