NASDAQ:LAZR Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Luminar Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Luminar Technologies, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Luminar Technologies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orlando, FL based Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Luminar Technologies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $31.94 million in 2021 to $40.69 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $237.98 million in 2021 to $445.93 million in 2022.



On or around March 17, 2023, media sources reported, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar Technologies, Inc. of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar Technologies, Inc. displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website.



Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) declined from $10.55 per share on March 6, 2023, to as low as $5.45 per share on April 10, 2023.



