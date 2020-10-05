NASDAQ:LEGN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Legend Biotech Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Legend Biotech Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Legend Biotech Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 21, 2020, Legend Biotech Corporation disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech's location in Nanjing. According to Legend Biotech Corporation, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China. Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) declined from $33.74 per share on September 18, 2020 to $24.64 per share on September 21, 2020.



