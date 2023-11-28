NASDAQ:LFST Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by LifeStance Health Group, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LifeStance Health Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Scottsdale, AZ based LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. On October 19, 2023, during market hours, The Bear Cave released a report entitled "Problems at LifeStance Health (LFST)". In this report, The Bear Cave stated that, through numerous Freedom of Information Act requests, it had uncovered "dozens of complaints concerning overbilling, fraudulent billing, and unfair and deceptive business practices." Further, "[a]fter reviewing the evidence", The Bear Cave stated that it "is left wondering whether LifeStance is a thriving therapy franchise or an illegal billing operation with therapy on the side."



Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) declined from $9.50 per share on August 01, 2023, to as low as $5.11 per share on October 23, 2023.



