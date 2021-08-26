NASDAQ:LFST Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by LifeStance Health Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LifeStance Health Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Scottsdale, AZ based LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics.



On or about June 10, 2021, LifeStance Health Group, Inc sold about 40 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $18 a share, raising nearly $720 million in new capital.



On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, LifeStance Health Group, Inc released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million.



Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) declined to as low as $10.71 per share on August 12, 2021.



