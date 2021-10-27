NASDAQ:LGVN Investor Notice: Deadline on November 12, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Longeveron Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 12, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN).



Deadline: November 12, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)) who purchased or otherwise acquired Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's IPO and/or who purchased Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021 that Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, Lomecel-B's clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



