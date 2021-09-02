NASDAQ:LGVN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Longeveron Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- Longeveron Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Longeveron Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Miami, FL based Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. On or around February 11, 2021, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 2.66 million shares of common stock priced at $10.00 per share.



Then, on August 13, 2021, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) issued a press release providing a corporate update and reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Longeveron disclosed data from the Company's Phase 2b U.S. Aging Frailty trial of its Lomecel-B product, advising investors that the drug had "not achiev[ed] . . . statistical significance for the pairwise comparison to placebo" with respect to key study endpoints.



Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) declined from $8.40 per share on July 2, 2021, to as low as $3.38 per share on August 17, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



