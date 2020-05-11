NASDAQ:LOGC Shareholder Notice: Deadline on May 18, 2020 in Lawsuit Against LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 18, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC).



Investors who purchased shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 18, 2020. NASDAQ: LOGC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) common shares between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: LogicBio's behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions, that as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



