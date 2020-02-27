NASDAQ:LOGC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC), have certain options.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. On February 10, 2020, post-market, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on [LogicBio's] Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions."



Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) declined from $11.60 per share on February 10, 2020 to as low as $6.99 per share on February 11, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) have certain options.



