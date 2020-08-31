NASDAQ:LOP Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Certain directors of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: LOPE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LOPE stocks, concerns whether certain Grand Canyon Education, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants inflated Grand Canyon's financial results by using GCU as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, that the Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors describing GCU as a "non-profit" and "independent" institution and misstating Grand Canyon's role as a third-party provider of education services, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Grand Canyon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



