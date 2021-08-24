NASDAQ:LOTZ Investor Notice: Deadline on September 07, 2021 in Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 07, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ).



Investors who purchased shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 07, 2021. NASDAQ: LOTZ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) common shares between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, the Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell that, as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing, that, as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated, that this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



