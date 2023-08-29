NASDAQ:LOVE Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by the Lovesac Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- The Lovesac Company is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by The Lovesac Company and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Stamford, CT based The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. On August 16, 2023, The Lovesac Company disclosed that it identified "certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023." The Lovesac Company further disclosed that "as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023." As a result, Lovesac disclosed that it needed to restate certain previously-issued financial statements.



Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) declined from $29.75 per share on July 20, 2023, to $20.30 per share on August 17, 2023.



