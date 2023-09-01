NASDAQ:LPSN Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at LivePerson, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2023 -- Certain directors of LivePerson, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: LPSN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against LivePerson, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LPSN stocks, concerns whether certain LivePerson, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls, that LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth's suspension of Medicare reimbursement, as a result, that LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



