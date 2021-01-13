NASDAQ:LQDA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Liquidia Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Liquidia Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Liquidia Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Morrisville, NC based Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company.



On November 25, 2020, Liquidia Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had issued a complete response letter ("CRL") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Specifically, Liquidia Corporation advised, among other things, that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time," citing "the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility."



Shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) declined from $4.94 per share on November 11, 2020, to as low as $2.70 per share on November 25, 2020.



