NASDAQ:LSEA Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Landsea Homes Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2022 -- Certain directors of Landsea Homes Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Landsea Homes directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Newport Beach, CA based Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York.



On January 7, 2021, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) ("LF Capital") and Landsea Homes Incorporated, jointly announced that they have closed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). Landsea Homes Corporation said that the transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of LF Capital and was also approved at a special meeting of LF Capital's stockholders on December 14, 2020. With the closing, LF Capital has been renamed "Landsea Homes Corporation" and its common stock and warrants began trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "LSEA" and "LSEAW" on January 8, 2021.



Landsea Homes Corporation reported that its Net Loss of $2.09 million in 2020 turned into a Net Income of $52.78 million in 2021.



Shares of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) declined from $10 per share in January 2021 to as low as $6.19 per share on March 8, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.