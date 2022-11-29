NASDAQ:LTRY Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Lottery.com Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2022 -- Certain directors of Lottery.com Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Lottery.com Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: LTRY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lottery.com Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LTRY stocks, concerns whether certain Lottery.com Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, inter alia the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash, that the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.