NASDAQ:LX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares over potential securities laws violations by LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 7.59 billion CNY in 2018 to over 10.6 billion CNY in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from over 1.97 billion CNY in 2018 to over 2.29 billion CNY in 2019.



On August 25, 2020, a research report was published on LexinFintech. The report alleged, among other things, that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. reported "unfathomably low" delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments and that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ( engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. Furthermore, according to the report, a review of the Company's web traffic calls into question the Company's purported growth.



Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) $13.09 per share on July 8, 2020, to as low as $7.45 per share on August 31, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.