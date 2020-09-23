NASDAQ:LX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



Investors who purchased shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 9, 2020. NASDAQ: LX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 25, 2020, a research report was published on LexinFintech. The report alleged, among other things, that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. reported "unfathomably low" delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments and that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ( engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. Furthermore, according to the report, a review of the Company's web traffic calls into question the Company's purported growth.



The plaintiff claims that between April 30, 2019 and August 24, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments, that the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans, that the Company exaggerated its user base, that the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law, that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



