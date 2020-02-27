NASDAQ:LYFT Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Lyft, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Lyft, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Lyft, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On May 17, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Lyft, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Lyft, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the company's March 29, 2019 initial public offering ("IPO").



The plaintiff claimed that the defendants made false and misleading statements in Lyft's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the company's March 29, 2019 initial public offering. The alleged misstatements involve Lyft's claims about its domestic market share, failure to disclose issues surrounding the safety of the company's bike sharing program, and labor issues.



