NASDAQ:MASI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Masimo Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Masimo Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Masimo Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Irvine CA based Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide.



Masimo Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.14 billion in 2020 to over $1.23 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income declined from $240.3 million in 2020 to $229.64 million in 2021.



Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) over $300 per share in late 2021 to as low as $121.33 per share on May 4, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.