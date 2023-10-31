NASDAQ:MBUU Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Malibu Boats, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- Investors who purchased shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Malibu Boats, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Loudon, TN based Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. Malibu Boats, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.21 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2022, to over $1.388 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2023.



Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) declined from $65.45 per share on February 02, 2023, to as low as $44.73 per share on October 27, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.