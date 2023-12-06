NASDAQ:MDRX Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Veradigm Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: MDRX shares filed a lawsuit against Veradigm Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Chicago, IL based Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



On February 28, 2023, Veradigm Inc. disclosed that it "detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods." As a result, the Company reported that it expects "a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022." The Company added that it is "continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment." As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time.



Then, on March 22, 2023, Veradigm Inc. disclosed that it was expanding its "transaction testing and time periods to which they are being applied" to "ensure that any prior errors are fully quantified and corrected." The Company further disclosed that the cumulative impact of its corrections "will increase to approximately $40 million" and that "the impact for 2021 will require a restatement of the Company's financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021." The Company also decreased its 2023 revenue guidance.



Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020. Veradigm further disclosed that its internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed, and Veradigm's independent auditors needed more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not meet the deadline to file its annual report on Form 10-K. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 4%.



Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) declined from $19.77 per share in January 2023, to as low as $11.30 per share on June 23, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.



