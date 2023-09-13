NASDAQ:MDRX Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Veradigm Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Certain directors of Veradigm Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Veradigm Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. On February 28, 2023, Veradigm Inc. announced that it "detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods." As a result, the Company reported that it expects "a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022." The company stated further that it is "continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment."



Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) declined from $19.77 per share on January 13, 2023, to as low as $14.17 per share.



