NASDAQ:MEIP Investor Notice: Deadline on October 9, 2020 in Lawsuit Against MEI Pharma, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP).



Investors who purchased shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 9, 2020. NASDAQ: MEIP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) common shares between August 2, 2017, and July 1, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 2, 2017, and July 1, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that MEI Pharma had overstated Pracinostat's potential efficacy as an AML treatment for the target population, that consequently, the Phase 3 Pracinostat Trial was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition and prospects for Pracinostat, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



