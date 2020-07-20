NASDAQ:MESA Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Mesa Air Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Mesa Air Group, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MESA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Mesa Air Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MESA stocks, concerns whether certain Mesa Air Group, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with Mesa's August 2018 IPO featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards, that Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel, that Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts, that Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance, that then-existing "risks" had already materialized, that Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



