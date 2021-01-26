NASDAQ:MGNI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Magnite, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Magnite, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) concerning whether a series of statements by Magnite, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. On January 7, 2021, a report was published concerning Magnite, Inc. The report asserted that the Company's "investors are being misguided by Magnite's growth prospects and see 25%-50% downside," and that Magnite "continued to mask challenges with inaccurate financial reporting." Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) declined from $33.00 per share on December 28, 2020, to $22.65 per share on January 7, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.