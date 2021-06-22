NASDAQ:MGNX Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at MacroGenics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Certain directors of MacroGenics, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MGNX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against MacroGenics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MGNX stocks, concerns whether certain MacroGenics directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants concealed material information and/or failed to disclose that the Company had conducted the progression-free survival ("PFS") and first interim overall survival ("OS") analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018, that the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS, and that the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves (a non-parametric statistic used to estimate the survival function from lifetime data) crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.



Those who purchased shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



