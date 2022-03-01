NASDAQ:MMAT Investor Notice: Deadline on March 4, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Meta Materials Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The Shareholders announced that a deadline is coming up on March 4, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT).



Investors who purchased shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 4, 2022. NASDAQ: MMAT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) common shares between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, that the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings, that the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products, that the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities, that the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



