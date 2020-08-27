NASDAQ:MOHO Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at ECMOHO Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at ECMOHO Limited.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ECMOHO Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market.



On March 30, 2020, ECMOHO Limited announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019, reporting revenue between $329 million and $330 million and net income between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.



Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) declined from $9.50 per share on March 20, 2020 to as low as $2.59 per share on June 16, 2020.



