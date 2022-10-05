NASDAQ:MQ Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Marqeta, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Certain directors of Marqeta, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Marqeta, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Oakland, CA based Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs.



In June 2021, Marqeta, Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 45 million shares for $27 per share.



Marqeta, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $290.29 million in 2020 to $517.17 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $47.69 million in 2020 to $163.92 million in 2021.



On August 11, 2022, Marqeta, Inc announced that their Chief Executive, Jason Gardner, will be stepping down. In addition to the CEO change, Marqeta said Chief Operating Officer Vidya Peters is leaving.



Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) declined to as low as $7.72 per share on August 17, 2022.



